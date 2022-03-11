The Wedding Singer opens Friday at Harbor Playhouse

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Its opening night at Harbor Playhouse for The Wedding Singer. The musical is based on the Adam Sandler movie of the same name, and is set in the totally awesome 80s. Members of the cast say you expect a totally tubular night during the show.

"Its very fun, its just what the community needs right now, it's very bright and expect a good laugh," said Claudia Dawn who plays Julia Sullivan.

"They’re going to want to sign and dance with us I feel like, so they should and we’re gonna rock their socks off," said Kyler Brooklyn, who plays Holly.

Another reason you need to check it out? Our own Patrick Johnstone is a member of the cast, playing the role of Glen Guglia. The first show starts Friday at 7:30 p.m., with more shows Saturday and matinees Sundays at 2:30 p.m. It runs through April 10. To buy tickets, click here.

