The timeless music of the 50s, 60s, and 70s lives on at Moody High School

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A girl trio group created by the Moody High School Drama Department will have you feeling like you're in a time machine when you watch them perform.

Tonya Perez (Junior), Lauren Cavada (Senior), and Ayleen Perez (Sophomore) were chosen for the girl group trio last school year to pay homage to the 1950s, 1960s, and 1970s. The three female vocalists quickly grew in popularity.

"It was just supposed to be a one-time thing, but it branched into something bigger. It keeps growing, and we're excited to see where it goes next," said Frank Garcia, Moody High School's Drama Department Director.

The Trojanette's first performance was for an administration appreciation dinner. Since then, they have performed countless songs from the retro era, complete with satin hair sashes, pearl necklaces, black gloves, and classic dress attire.

"They had asked the Moody Drama department to put something together to be able to show to the Administration. And, we thought we should do a girl group trio," said Garcia.

The Trojanettes have performed for different school functions, dance recitals, literacy night, and the 2022 Corpus Christi Independent School District's State of the District. The Trojanettes will also perform at the Art Museum's 50th Anniversary celebration on October 22.

"We're grateful to be able to have this opportunity. We're grateful to Miss Allison Humble, our Assistant Director, " said Frank Garcia.

Although it is the year 2022, the vibe and aesthetic of the girl group ensemble emanates the sensation of the 50s and 60s.

The girls from the Trojanettes say when they choose their songs, they want to be able to take their audience back to an exact moment in time.

"I find it very fun. It's very exciting being able to perform old music that reminds us of family and certain times in our life when we used to listen to that, and it brings back memories," said Moody HS Junior, Tonya Perez.

The Trojanettes meticulously decide as a group what music they will perform, designate song verses, and plan the costumes they will wear.

The girls practice every day during "Trojan Time" at Moody High School for almost 30 minutes to an hour. The girls juggling both academics and rehearsals heavily rely on one another for extra encouragement.

"Being in the Trojanettes is very rewarding as we were able to be close together and form bonds and push each other the hardest," said Moody High School Senior, Lauren Cavada.

"We're nervous but excited, and I think this is great for Ayleen, our Sophomore, because it's her first performance," said Cavada.

With the Trojanette's roots stemming from Theatre Arts, the girls find it easy to have fun performing for the community, their classmates, and school staff.

"The group itself is so much fun because I get to spend time with my friends. It's scary; it's also a reward because no one else gets to perform for stuff like State of the District," said Moody High School Sophomore, Ayleen Perez.

Music brings old and new generations together, and the Trojanettes are happy to be able to use their natural talents to spark fond memories and a feeling of nostalgia in both the young and old.

"It's exciting. It's very humbling for us. We didn't expect the attention it's gotten from our city and community. We are very grateful for it, and it just showcases our student's hard work and their talent, and that's all either of us could hope for and wish for," said Frank Garcia, Moody High School Drama Director.

