The Texas Department of Transportation said there is an increase in motorcycle accidents

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — According to the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), there has been an increase in motorcycle crashes across the state.

Over the weekend, 22-year-old Hayden Brooks died on Yorktown Blvd.after losing control of his motorcycle.

Lieutenant Michael Pena with CCPD tells us they believe speed may have been a factor, something he says is a common issue among motorcyclists and drivers

"The male was wearing a helmet, but with the amount of injuries that he sustained, he was deceased." Lieutenant Pena said.

According to C.C.P.D., last year, there were a total of 115 motorcycle crashes in Corpus Christi. So far this year, they have reported 43 crashes, and the leading cause is speeding.

"Probably the next behind speed is distraction, people aren't paying attention they aren't being aware of their surroundings. They are on their cell phones," Lieutenant Pena said.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, May is national motorcycle safety awareness month, and they shared tips for drivers and bikers on the roads.

Drivers should:



Stay alert

Pay attention at intersections

Take extra care when making a left turn

Look twice when changing lanes

Give motorcyclists room when passing them

Stay back

Slow down

Lieutenant Pena said crashes can happen anywhere.

"Traffic accidents on a residential street on the main store fare they can happen on the freeway." Lieutenant Pena said.

Pena encourages not only motorcyclists but drivers to think twice while on the road.

"Slow down, whether you are on motor vehicle or on a motorcycle, be aware of your surroundings."

