Emergency crews respond to traffic fatality on Yorktown Blvd.

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — One person is dead following a major crash on Yorktown Boulevard near Cimarron Blvd. Saturday evening.

First responders were dispatched to the 6600 block of Yorktown for reports of a single-vehicle crash at approximately 5:01 p.m. Corpus Christi Police Officers arrived first on the scene and discovered the fatal crash involving a single motorcycle.

"When the offices arrived, they found an adult male deceased at the scene," said Lt. Michael Pena.

Witnesses told officers the motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed, lost control, and struck a pole.

Police shut down Yorktown Blvd. just after 5:10 pm to investigate the deadly wreck. Crews were on the scene for over two hours, cleaning up debris. All westbound lanes were closed on Yorktown, and traffic was diverted to Rodd Field Rd. until around 7:17 p.m.

CCPD has not released any

All lanes of travel are now open on Yorktown Blvd. following Saturday evening's fatal motorcycle wreck.

