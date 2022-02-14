The Super Bowl halftime show, but with memes

There are plenty of reasons to tune in to Super Bowl Sunday, but while the game and the halftime show draw the most eyes, it's the opportunity for memes that actually reels in the viewing audience... or so we like to think.

That being said, social media did NOT disappoint, and luckily there was enough meme-able content on-screen during the Super Bowl LVI halftime show, that allowed for us to laugh about it all.

There was not a single thing during this game that made for better meme moments, than a halftime show loaded with talent and highlighted by artists who put the BACK in throwback.

If you felt young again during the halftime performance, get ready to feel your knees pop, with these memes about your excitement:

This is the Superbowl for geriatric millenials and I'm here for it. — Rena Malik, MD | Urologist (@RenaMalikMD) February 14, 2022

everybody born between 1985 and 1995 saw the Super Bowl halftime show lineup and was like “sweet, instead of doing a show for old people like the Rolling Stones or Paul McCartney or The Who they did one for us young people”



and then 10 seconds later it hit us — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) February 13, 2022

These #SuperBowl commercials.



That halftime show.



It’s like millenials are saying to gen z “you have tiktok & good for you but WE STILL HAVE BASIC CABLE *injures back*” — Maggie Vespa (@Maggie_Vespa) February 14, 2022

Seriously. If Tylenol or Aleve didn’t buy the ad spot right after this halftime show then their teams should be fired. You know how many aging Xers and Millenials could use a dose of their products right now???#SuperBowl #PepsiHalftime — Jennifer M. Latzke (@Latzke) February 14, 2022

Now, what about the performers? Eh, even if you've already seen the memes, you know you'll love 'em a second time. We start with the queen, Mary J. Blige:

Why Mary J Blige fall like The toys from toy story when Andy gets back 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂#SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/XtyF67VMRX — Political Scientist C DeSean Gooden (@deseanskii) February 14, 2022

Congratulations to your 2022 Super Bowl Champion, Mary J Blige!!!!! pic.twitter.com/X2llCdybQ9 — Kim Horcher (@kimscorcher) February 14, 2022

thank you mary j blige. took one for the meme pic.twitter.com/Jtl0LQm9PE — mauro (@mauro_txt) February 14, 2022

And everybody's favorite meme-worthy surprise of the night, 50 Cent... or what everybody else is calling him now. See meme below for reference:

50 Cent eating good with that Power money. He a whole dollar now 😂 pic.twitter.com/TMfyoZHnO5 — FunnyHoodVidz (@funnyhoodvidzig) February 14, 2022

50 cent in 2003 compared to 2022. Inflation is a bigger issue than we thought #PepsiHalftime #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/G4XxfG85P4 — Josh Diaz (@TheJoshieD) February 14, 2022

waiting for @SnoopDogg and @drdre like ok who’s idea was it for me to be upside down again? FORCE episode 2 • https://t.co/jnbpt4Vpb3 pic.twitter.com/viVglgS4cX — 50cent (@50cent) February 14, 2022

Nobody was safe. Not even Kendrick Lamar. Actually, it was his backup dancers that took the hits from the internet:

Kendrick Lamar brought out the golden Lords from the movie meteor man 🤣 #SuperBowl #HalfTimeShow 😹 pic.twitter.com/8ZUtJHK9oW — RED (@RedMoonbow) February 14, 2022

And as much as we wish we could share every great meme out there, we're grateful we can share what we can. Football is done for now, and the memes from the halftime show signify the wait until next season.

Let's all hope we get as much material next year, as we did this year. My vote, would be more hip-hop, but I'm good with anything as long as we can meme it.

Here's to next year's Super Bowl in Arizona!