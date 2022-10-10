The School of Science and Technology attempts cereal box world record

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The School of Science and Technology tried for the second time to break a world record Saturday afternoon.

Students were teamed up and then lined up cereal boxes for the longest domino effect.

KRIS 6's very own Pat Simon was there to start things off by knocking over the first box.

The boxes were donated by the community beginning in August, and every box donated was then donated to the Coastal Bend Food Bank.

Even though they did not beat the world record, 1,726 boxes were donated which was five times more than the school did last year. The current world record is 6,391 boxes.

"We attempted to do it outside today for three hours but the wind was awful so we went inside and set them all up and dropped them," said Ashton Sigler, a teacher at the School of Science and Technology.

"Until we break that world record we're gonna try it again and again," Sigler added.

They'll try it again next year but instead, they are going to begin the donation process in May hopefully giving the community more time to donate boxes.

