The Je'Sani Smith Foundation awards six scholarships

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Paying for college will be a little easier for some recently graduated King High School Mustangs.

On Monday night, the Je'Sani Smith Foundation awarded scholarships to six former King High School students entering college this fall.

The foundation, named after a former King High School student who was killed by a rip current back in 2019, provides beach safety and rip current education to the public.

Valero Corpus Christi donated $25,000 to the Je'Sani Smith Foundation to help make these scholarships possible.

