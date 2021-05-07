The downtown Corpus Christi art walk is back in person today

COPRUS CHRISTI, Texas — On the first Friday of each month, the art walk will officially be held in person here in downtown Corpus Christi.

“Before the pandemic we were operating with our vendors in the parks Artesian and La Retama Park. During the pandemic we had virtual art walk,” says Executive Director of Downtown Management District, Alyssa B. Mason.

One of the vendors Amanda Howell, owner of Phat Knits and Clay Co. says working from home wasn't too bad for her business.

“There was this continual flow of like inspiration and energy and drawing,” she says.

It did however have its limitations. Howell says she's excited to be out in the community once again.

“More than anything, I'm looking for a little vitamin C a little connection with people. To be able to look at someone in the eye and speak to them,” says Howell.

Mason says it was decided the art walk would be held in person.

“We found that this was the time to bring that back do art walk pop ups and you will be seeing some additional changes here in the summer.”

The art will be different hosted throughout downtown following the pop up model. Events and specials will also be available for people to enjoy.

“Again it will be throughout the downtown area with our main vendors at BUS,” says Howell.

Organizers say there will be dozens of vendors at this event.

The event will run from 5:30 pm to 9 pm.

