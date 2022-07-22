The dog days of summer turns into bath time.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Some four-legged friends over at the City's Animal Care Center got a very special bath time Thursday.

The center held something called "Shampooch Wash Day."

It allowed volunteers to stop by and give baths to the pups looking for a forever home.

The event has been held a couple of times this year, but the center is looking to make it a monthly event.

The City's Animal Care Center is currently packed with animals and is looking for those willing to adopt. If you are interested you can stop by the shelter at 2626 Holly Road.

