The Corpus Christi ISD Police Department celebrates 30 years serving the community

The Corpus Christi Independent School District Police Department celebrated 30 years serving the community on Friday morning.

The CCISD Police Department has grown a lot over 30 years, initially, starting off with a chief and two administrative staff members.

30 years later there are 46 police officers and 75 staff members.

"That is our main primary function. To ensure a safe learning environment for all the educational campuses at CCISD," CCISD Police Chief Kirby Warnke said. "That is our mission. That is our focus."

Fulton Construction sponsored this event. They even gave out commemorative 30th anniversary badges that the police officers will wear throughout the year.

