The Coastal Bend Regional Science Fair is back and better than ever

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — After going dormant for two years because of the pandemic, the Coastal Bend Regional Science Fair is back and expanding minds more than ever.

The fair hosted 365 students from 11 counties on Saturday, all competing at the Dugan Wellness Center at Texas A&M - Corpus Christi.

Students could compete in five different categories: biological sciences, chemistry, earth and environmental sciences, physics and mathematics, as well as engineering and technology.

The students competed at their schools and districts. They were later selected for advancement in the regional event.

