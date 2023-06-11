The Coastal Bend Pride Center hosted a 5K run walk

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In honor of the month of Pride, the Coastal Bend Pride Center hosted an event today at Cole Park that kept some participants on their feet.

Nearly 200 participants took place in the first-ever Rainbow Run-Walk.

Marc Gonzalez, a participant at the race explains why this race was very important to him.

“I have a lot of friends that are coming in from all over the region, some from the valley and we are just kind of building our community here, so it’s really positive. It’s cool," Gonzalez said.

The 5K race started at the amphitheater in Cole Park all the way down to Elizabeth Street on Ocean Drive and reversed back to Cole Park.

Robert Kymes, the assistant director of the Corpus Christi Pride Center, says they host events all month long, such as pub crawls, poetry nights, and movie and comedy nights.

But this year was the first time they hosted a run.

“We haven’t really done athletic things, so we thought, well, let’s offer something new. Let’s offer something to the community where we can get out and go work out together, so we have our first 5K in honor of that," Kymes said.

“It’s really great for the community because it lets us all know that we are all out here in this together," Gonzalez said.

The event helped raise money for the Coastal Bend Pride Center, and the funds will help with their support groups that last all year long.

