The Coastal Bend Food Bank gets new mobile unit to fight hunger in rural communities and schools

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend Food Bank unveiled a new mobile unit that will expand its reach into rural communities and schools to provide nutritional education to children in underserved areas.

The vehicle was made possible through a partnership with 1Point5 USA, LLC, which is helping the food bank drive its mission forward to combat hunger in the region.

"They're committed to bring health to the communities and to help our neighbors to stay healthy," said Bea Hanson, executive director of the Coastal Bend Food Bank.

The new mobile unit will allow the food bank to visit schools and deliver hands-on nutritional education directly to children in rural areas who may not otherwise have access to these programs.

"By this partnership with the food bank we are going to be able to provide healthy foods to children, to give them the education they need. To help them try out new foods and vegetables and to recognize the importance to eat healthy," Hanson said.

The donation also supports the Kids Backpack Program, which sends weekend meals home with children facing food insecurity.

In addition to the vehicle donation, the 1Point5 USA team volunteered in the Coastal Bend Food Bank warehouse following the ceremony, "further demonstrating their commitment to fighting hunger and fueling change in the community".

