The Coastal Bend Food Bank breaks ground on a new warehouse

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A new addition is coming to The Coastal Bend Food Bank.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Wednesday for its new warehouse.

The non-profit organization has been hard at work keeping the Coastal Bend fed, operating out of a 16,000 sq. ft. warehouse on Krill Street. Now, construction has kicked off for an even bigger building: 108,000 sq. ft. to be exact.

“Finally, we'll be able to have all the food how we need it, when we need it in one place,’ " says Coastal Bend Food Bank Executive Director Bea Hanson. “The need has been growing because of the circumstances in the country, so we want to be prepared to serve everybody, so nobody has to do without food.”

So far, The Coastal Bend Food Bank has provided 13.3 million pounds of food to community members this year and expect that need to double soon.

The new facility is expected to be ready by next summer.