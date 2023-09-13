City of Robstown launches new project aimed to demolish old homes

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Wednesday the City of Robstown launched a new project called Restauration Robstown aimed to rid the city of eyesores and to improve its neighborhoods.

Gilbert Gomez, the mayor of Robstown, said for years the city has been trying to work on this new project, but due to legal issues, it has been delayed.

"It is hard. You cannot just go into somebody’s property and tear down their home," Gomez said.

"This is a program that we have been working on for quite a bit. This is one of the things that when I first became mayor, this is what people approached me about, demolishing houses that were dilapidated houses that were almost on the ground," Gomez said.

Gomez says this project has taken some time due to legal issues.

Robstown Council Member Place 5 J.C. Carrion said this would change the image of Robstown.

"It is important because a lot of people will be interested in staying in Robstown rather than just leaving," Carrion said.

Gomez said now that the project is underway he believes this will help the City of Robstown grow and motivate more people to come to Robstown.

"We want people to come here to Robstown, to buy here, to look that we are doing our part to clean up our town to keep our city clean, we want to fix our streets we want to do all those things so this is one of the examples of those programs that we want to do for those people," Gomez said.

Gomez said the city plans to demolish eight to 10 homes by the end of this year.

