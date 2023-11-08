The City of Robstown continues to face a low voter turnout

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As the City of Robstown prepares for its mayoral runoff election in December there is now a deeper issue in its low voter turnout and the impact one single vote can leave in smaller communities.

Incumbent Gilbert Gomez faced David Martinez and Victor Orona Junior in the mayoral elections.

Orona collected 148 votes while Martinez collected a total of 561 votes and Gomez collected 513 votes with a difference of only 48 votes.

That is a total of 1,222 votes that were collected Tuesday night in Robstown; a city where there are nearly 6,000 registered voters.

This shows how truly every vote here counts.

City Secretary Beatriz Charo said it’s important that every citizen goes out and votes, especially for this upcoming runoff.

"It is important, it is crucial that every single vote matters, that every single vote counts and that the citizens of Robstown know that there is going to be a runoff and to go out and to vote," Charo said. "These are the candidates that are going to be making the decisions for the next two years."

Charo said typically run-off elections have an even lower voter turnout which is why she encourages all citizens to exercise their right to vote and educate themselves on their candidates.

"Talk to your candidates. Ask them questions. What would they do for you, for the City of Robstown, what are they going to do for the whole community," Charo said. "I think it is best to go out there and talk to your candidates they are typically out there in the polling locations campaigning."

Both mayoral candidates will face off once again at the polls on December 9th.

