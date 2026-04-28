The City of Corpus Christi has hundreds of rain barrels in stock for residents to purchase at City Hall

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you have been wanting to purchase a rain barrel from the City of Corpus Christi, now is your time.

I called and confirmed the city currently has 500 rain barrels in stock, with another 500 on the way.

The cost for a rain barrel is $47 plus tax. You can purchase them at Central Cashiering at City Hall, located at 1201 Leopard Street.

Once purchased, you must pick up your rain barrel at the city's warehouse on Civitan Drive, Building six.

There is a two-rain barrel limit per household.

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