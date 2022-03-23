The City of Corpus Christi approves new fire engine purchase

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Mayor Paulette Guajardo and the Corpus Christi City Council approved purchase for one replacement fire engine for the Corpus Christi Fire Department at Tuesday's regularly-scheduled meeting.

The new engine, which is currently housed at the CCFD’s new Fire Department Resource Center on Ayers Street, will replace a 2009 model.

“Our Corpus Christi Fire Department will have the equipment they need,” Guajardo said.

The fire engine includes: compressed air-foam system, front and side air bags, side-roll protection, 1250 GPM water pumper, 500-gallon fuel tank and is equipped for both fire and EMS calls.

The new engine, which cost $873,727, will be paid for out of the 2022 general fund.

“As fire departments throughout Texas rush to contain wildfires, trust that the Corpus Christi City Council will provide our firefighters with the very best tools to keep residents and firefighters safe,” Guajardo said.

This new fire engine will be housed at the fire station No. 12 on Rand Morgan Road near Annaville.

The addition of the new truck brings the total number of CCFD vehicles in service to 22.