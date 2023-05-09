Watch Now
The city introduces Endurance Fest

Posted at 10:37 PM, May 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-08 23:43:52-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you are up for a physical challenge, the city has one for you. They are calling it Endurance Fest. It happening June 2nd, 3rd, and 4th. The event is being used as a celebration for their Safe-Fun-Fit event which is entering it's 3rd year.

Endurance Fest will feature four different types of runs: a 5K, a 10K, a half marathon, and a relay half marathon. It will wrap up with a bike tour that Sunday.

