The Charity League of Corpus Christi held their annual style show and luncheon to raise funds for CCPAL

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Charity League of Corpus Christi hosted their annual style show and luncheon today at the Henry Garrett Hall at Hilliard Center, bringing supporters together to raise funds for CCPAL.

Each year, the Charity League selects a different charity to support through their annual fundraising campaign, which culminates with a fashion show and luncheon.

"Every year multiple charities apply to us and we pick one charity and this year we picked CCPAL. So this year all the money goes to CCPAL and donations 100% of the donations go to CCPAL," Sterett said.

The non-profit organization has raised over $7.6 million for Coastal Bend organizations since 1934.

