The Black Cat Books might soon close it's doors to the community

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Black Cat Books, located on South Staples Street, might soon be closing its doors for good.

The local bookstore is looking for a new owner.

This store is one of the few local bookstores in the city.

It opened its doors to the public last year and it became a local spot for many passionate readers in the community.

The owner of the bookstore, Carter Little, said he fears he fears if he doesn’t sell the bookstore the city will be left without a local community bookstore.

"There is only Barnes & Noble's, of course, they are the big chain, then you have Half Priced books and they do a great job, I absolutely adore them, but they have gotten so large you step away from that personal feeling," Little said.

Little said in a city like this one it is important to have a bookstore so people can self-educate themselves.

"When people come in and I ask them what they like to read I get to know them a little bit it gives me the ability to unite them with authors and topics that they may not ever dream of reading about," Little said.

Due to family reasons, Little is moving back home, he is selling the bookstore with hopes of someone continuing the local bookstore concept.

"We bring a sense of eagerness and a sense of comfort just knowing that there is a bookstore, just knowing that there are people out there that like to read," Little said.

Whoever buys the bookstore also gets all the books it contains. The owner hopes to sell it by the end of October.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.