The Birdiest Festival in America welcomes birdwatchers from all over

COPRUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you like birding, this week should be the perfect time to bring out the binoculars.

The Birdiest Festival in America will start on Wednesday, April 22 through Saturday, April 24. Based out of the South Texas Botanical Gardens and Nature Center, there will be various events happening throughout the week like field trips, presentations and workshops and several Jonathan Wood Raptor Project shows.

To start of this week of events, two field trips will be heading out. One to Port Aransas hot spots and the other will be chasing warblers and other migrants. Those people attending field trips will be given a registration packet which includes a bird list.

Online registration is now closed however, walk up registration will be available at the Botanical Gardens until Saturday.

Here's a look at the events happening on Wednesday, April.22.

Morning Field Trip Departures

7:00 am -------------- Trip - Port Aransas Hot Spots (7:00-12:00)

7:00 am ---------- Trip - Chasing Warblers and Other Migrants (7:00-12:00)

12:00 pm ------- Registration & Vendor Tent Open (12:00-6:00)

12:30 pm ------- Presentation - “Prediction: The Next New Coastal Bend Birds” by Mel Cooksey

1:00 pm --------- THE RAPTOR PROJECT with Jonathan Wood

2:00 pm --------- Presentation- “A Birding Tour of the Texas State Parks in South Texas” by Ben Horstmann

4:00 pm --------- THE RAPTOR PROJECT with Jonathan Wood

5:00 pm ---------- Happy Hour Cash Bar (5:00-6:00)

6:00 pm ---------- Opening Reception - Texas Barbecue Dinner (6:00-7:30)

For a look at the 2021 Birdiest Festival in America schedule click here.

​

