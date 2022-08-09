'The Arena' welcomes inaugural Carroll 1999 volleyball team.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Carroll's new gym, "The Arena," is officially in use.

The Lady Tigers hosted Alice on Monday, but it was their special guests that shined:

The inaugural team from 1999.

That same year, Carroll was one of five teams in the Corpus Christi Independent School District that started volleyball.

The Lady Tigerettes head coach from 1999, Linda Lindsey, even delivered the ceremonial first serve.

Along with setter Jackie Choi.

"It's very special. It's special to have been part of the first team where it was just a budding program," Choi said. "Not as much recognition or size or abilities, so to see where it's come from then, until now is really great."

The current 2022 Lady Tigers won their first game in "The Arena" over Alice.

For the latest local news updates click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.