The aftermath of Memorial Day weekend at area beaches

CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS — Memorial Day weekend is over, but there's still a bit of it hanging around.

Trash on local beaches.

An excessive amount of trash on local beaches can become a disruption to those trying to enjoy their time.

Nathan Rios, a beach vendor said he does see a difference after a holiday. And he believes some of the trash could be harmful in and out of the water.

"It's not fun to step on. That's one of the dangerous things for us especially it is just you will be walking, and there is just parts of the sand where there is just cans and it's really easy to cut your feet on I mean it's down the entire beach not just for us," he said.

Rios added that if the visitors cleaned up after themselves it wouldn’t be an issue.

“I guarantee they'd be upset if we did it where they are from,” Rios said.

Lisa Oliver with Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation said that many are expected to visit our beaches. To help keep them clean, Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation offer trash bags to families before they enter the beaches.

“We invite those individuals to (…)as you are making plans for your special events at the beach to also plan on how you will leave the area better than you found it.," Oliver said.

There are no excuses to leave your trash behind because there are plenty of trash cans all over the beaches.

Oliver said that there are strict beach rules that include:



No glass containers

Dogs must be on a leash or under verbal command

Properly dispose of pet waste

Dispose of litter in trash receptacles

No canopies left overnight

Under Texas law, littering is against the law, and you can be fined up to $500 for trash less than or equal to five pounds or five gallons.

