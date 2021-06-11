CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Get ready for three days of shrimp, shrimp and more shrimp at the 73rd annual Aransas Pass Shrimporee happening until June 13.

Last year this event was canceled but as of today the 73rd annual Shrimporee is officially underway.

Today gates open at 6pm until midnight.

People will be able to enjoy entertainment, live music, contest and of course food.

Performances today will include, the Pacific Islanders, Kevin Fowler and the Meza Band.

If you're hungry, 12 vendors will be serving up some shrimp among other items.

Organizers say this year online sales have quadrupled, around 45,000 visitors are expected.

To manage the amount of people at this event, free shuttle park and ride services will be provided at three different locations.

Event admissions:

$7 Daily Adult Admission (13 & Up) | 3 Day Access Wristbands $12

$5 Military/Senior (62 & Up) and Youth (7-12)

$5 Sunday ONLY All Day- All Ages 7 & Up

Free 6 & Under

For more information click here.