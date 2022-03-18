The 60th annual Jazz Festival returns, plus other weekend events

Looking for something to do this weekend? Look no further! Here's what's happening around the Coastal Bend this weekend.

The 60th annual Texas Jazz Festival kicks off at Heritage Park Friday at 5:30 and will continue through Saturday. Organizers said it’s the longest, and largest free running jazz festival in the world. You can expect 3 stages of live jazz music, food, and market vendors.

And the spring jump off will present Kevin Gates and Snow the Product at Concrete Street Friday at 7:00 p.m. Tickets starts at $49.

Take your kids on an adventure into the sea with Baby Shark Live at the American Bank Center Selena Auditorium Friday. The show starts at 6:00 p.m. Tickets start at $26.

Spring Break on the Coast returns to Concrete Street with Parker McCollum, Mike Ryan, Slade Coulter, and Jacob Stelly. The doors open at 6:00 p.m. Saturday, and the show starts at 7:00 p.m. Tickets start at $30.

The romantic musical, "The Wedding Singer" will continue at the Harbor Playhouse. You can catch the show Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. The show runs until April 10, 2022. Tickets start at $10.