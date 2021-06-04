CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — While the rain canceled Thursday's first Bay Jammin Concert Series, the 31st season of the Bay Jammin Series returns to the Coastal Bend tonight.

Event organizers say a variety of live music will be offered including rock, blues, funk, soul, latin, jazz and salsas.

All the concerts are free.

The next live music performance will be June.10 featuring a Fleetwood Mac tribute band, Dreams.

Happening tonight, as part of the Bay Jammin Cinema Series, the animated film Abominable will be shown right here in Cole Park.

The City of Corpus Christi posts updates on its event calendar, visit cctexas.com for more information.