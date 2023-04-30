The 2nd annual Friends for Wishes commences in Fulton

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The town of Fulton celebrated World Wish Day with a unique fishing tournament that proved to be a big "catch".

The 2nd annual Friends for Wishes took place on Saturday, where teams of anglers from all across Texas gathered at the Fulton Convention Center to fundraise, or 'Fishing for Wishes' for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

The event allowed the kids in attendance to fish and learn about the natural resources from Texas parks and wildlife game wardens.

For the latest local news updatesclick here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.