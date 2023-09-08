Robstown hosts 24th Annual Grandparent and Other Relatives Raising Children Conference

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Friday, the Robstown community came for the 24th Annual Grandparent and Other Relatives Raising Children Conference.

This event is opened up free to the community and it is the first time it is hosted in Robstown ISD. This is because they wanted to give people in the more rural communities a chance to come to the event.

The event hopes to help and educate grandparents and other relatives raise children when the parents are not able to because of various reasons.

Debby Salazar is a mother of six and a grandmother to 10 kids.

"Now I am older so it is not as easy as it was with my kids," Salazar said.

Salazar said being a grandmother can be very rewarding but it can also come with many challenges as well.

"Things like the texting and all like that we do not know the abbreviations, and stuff like that because now a days these kids have different ways of doing things,” Salazar said.

Media specialist for the Texas Family and Protected Services John Lenon said he sees a great impact in these conferences every year.

“So by having various speakers come in and talk about specific topics, they are able to learn more about those so they can more effectively help raise the children while the parent are unavailable,” Lenon said.

Families were exposed to topics such as cyber safety, legal issues and gaining assistance from the community.

"They are going to walk away with an education, they are going to walk away about learning about the different services that are available about the community, where to find the information that they are looking for, that is going to help them with a great job that they are already doing," Lenon said.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.