The 15 days are up. Bridge builder in talks with TxDOT

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — New Harbor Bridge project contractor Flatiron-Dragados, LLC,'s tone has changed and is aligned with TxDOT’s, according to TxDOT Corpus Christi District Engineer Valente Olivarez Jr.

Olivarez updated The Corpus Christi Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) on Thursday about the bridge's status, saying TxDOT is feeling more confident about the entities' relationship.

TxDOT also released a statement Thursday in which it also updated news outlets on the project's progress, using excerpts from a letter written by Flatiron Dragados.

“FDLLC will, at its expense, provide designs and install the items of work that resolves the concerns raised by IBT in their reports," the statement reads on FDLLC's behalf. "FDLLC is ready, willing and able to act upon IBT’s conclusions and do what is necessary to satisfy TxDOT that our revised designs in fact accomplish that result.”

TxDOT had served Flatiron-Dragados with a notice of default Aug. 16 after sending a letter addressing numerous safety concerns.

Since then, Flatiron-Dragados' parent company, The ACS Group, has also gotten in the talks.

Olivarez said Thursday that Flatiron-Dragados presented TxDOT with solutions to resolve its safety concerns, and that meetings currently are being held to weigh their viability.

If they meet TxDOT's satisfaction, a new construction timeline will be established.

Flatiron Dragados had until Aug. 31 to respond to the safety concerns. Though it has met that deadline, Olivarez said the notice of default remains in place until TxDOT can fully vet the recently presented options.

TxDOT is also preparing an event of default just in case a new contractor is needed. Separate contracts also are being prepared for roads and intersections projects, and another for the bridge.