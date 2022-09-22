Texas Department of Public Safety investigating a fatal single-vehicle car accident on US-77

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas State Troopers are investigating an overnight fatal accident that occurred just after 12:15 a.m. on US-77 near Robstown.

Investigators say the driver of a 2022 Honda Civic was speeding when he overcorrected his vehicle and rolled over. after losing control.

23-year-old Marco Antonio Tabasco from Harlingen was ejected from the Honda Civic and died at the scene.

"The driver was ejected from the vehicle during the crash and was pronounced deceased on scene," said officials.

DPS troopers continue to investigate this fatal crash. No other details have been released at this time.

