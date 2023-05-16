Texas State Aquarium's new splash park designed 3 times bigger than current splash pad

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — The Texas State Aquarium just announced its newest edition to its facilities that will officially open just in time for the upcoming Summer season.

A bigger and better splash park is headed to the Texas State Aquarium, replacing its current 12-year-old splash park. The splash park has been a staple at the Aquarium since 2011.

"The 15,000-square-foot splash park is designed to mimic the aquatic and terrestrial habitats of the Caribbean and the animals that reside there. This new space will enhance the Aquarium visitor experience, adding more value to each membership and admission ticket," said Texas State Aquarium staff.

The new splash pad will be designed to appeal to all ages, including toddlers, adults, tweens, and everyone in between.

"The $2.8M project will be three times the size of the previous splash park and will include all custom water features, such as a multi-level slide play structure which includes 3 large slides, and a 350-gallon water dump feature," added officials.

The new H-E-B Splash Park will be located on the right side of the Aquarium’s main entrance ramp, right behind the ticketing booth.

The newly designed area will include 30 tables with umbrellas for lounging, as well as a Dippin Dots station, snacks, drinks, and a mobile ordering food service from the Pepsi Shoreline Grill.

For more information, visit theTexas State Aquarium website here.

