Texas State Aquarium scales back to 50% capacity

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas State Aquarium reports it is scaling back capacity at the attraction to 50%.

The non-profit group says the edict is because the new number of new COVID-19 cases increasing locally and around the state.

Officials at the aquarium said the facility will return back to 50% capacity effective on Saturday.

The Aquarium will continue to operate with the primary goal of keeping guests, employees, volunteers, and the animal collection healthy.

The Whataburger 4-D Theatre will also be operational at a 50% capacity.

These operating procedures and practices are in place to decrease the potential risk of COVID-19 transmission while offering guests an opportunity to experience the facility's programming .

The comprehensive list of attractions can be found here.