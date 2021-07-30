Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Texas State Aquarium scales back to 50% capacity

items.[0].image.alt
KRIS file photo.
$2 admission returning to Texas State Aquarium
Posted at 4:31 PM, Jul 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-30 17:51:00-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas State Aquarium reports it is scaling back capacity at the attraction to 50%.

The non-profit group says the edict is because the new number of new COVID-19 cases increasing locally and around the state.

Officials at the aquarium said the facility will return back to 50% capacity effective on Saturday.

The Aquarium will continue to operate with the primary goal of keeping guests, employees, volunteers, and the animal collection healthy.

The Whataburger 4-D Theatre will also be operational at a 50% capacity.

These operating procedures and practices are in place to decrease the potential risk of COVID-19 transmission while offering guests an opportunity to experience the facility's programming .

The comprehensive list of attractions can be found here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education