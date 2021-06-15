Texas State Aquarium has welcomed two young ocelots

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas State Aquarium recently welcomed two ocelots, sisters named Milla and Leeloo from Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Ocelots are small, wild cats that are about twice the size of a housecat, they are also listed as endangered by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Officials said ocelots are also known to be one of the most elusive and solitary animals in North America. This makes them difficult to track and study. But, thanks to the species survival program taking part at the aquarium, efforts are being made to increase their numbers.

"So, ocelots play an important part in that ecosystem. Although they are not necessarily aquatic they live on the boundaries of the upper Laguna Madre and all the way down in the Mexico area. So, they are really central to an important part of this ecosystem," said Jesse Gilbert, Chief Operating Officer at the Texas State Aquarium.

The aquarium says it worked with folks from Texas A&M University Kingsville's Range Management team to design the ocelot's new home.

You can see them daily at the Texas State Aquarium when it opens at 10 am.