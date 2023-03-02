Texas Rent Relief Program to re-open for applications

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs will reopen the Texas Rent Relief Program.

First time TRR applicants may be eligible for up to 18 months of rent and utility assistance that can be used for either past due bills or a combination of past due bills and up to 3 months of current and future payments.

You can apply directly on the Texas Rent Relief website or by calling 1 (833) 989-7368.

If you are facing eviction, we encourage you to seek legal assistance, go to your eviction hearing and stay in communication with your landlord and the court. You can visit https://texaslawhelp.org/eviction-referral or call 855-270-7655 for help understanding your options and seeking free or low-cost legal assistance.