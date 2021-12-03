Texas Rangers investigating alleged Port appointment bribe

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Rangers are investigating an alleged bribe by an individual seeking appointment to the Port of Corpus Christi Commission.

Corpus Christi City Manager Peter Zanoni told KRIS 6 News Friday the council member who made the report has spoken with the Rangers. He added the City Council will not be briefed on details of the investigation ahead of the planned vote Tuesday.

As we reported Thursday, an email sent by City Attorney Miles Risley to the mayor and other city officials says there are allegations of impropriety with the city’s pending appointment to the port commission.

While the document didn’t specify the allegation, two-high level sources tell KRIS 6 News one council member was approached with a bribe.

Zanoni says the council member initially made the report to the city attorney and he, along with Corpus Christi Police Chief Mike Markle has advised that the council not be briefed due to the pending investigation.

Among the allegations being made, according to multiple high-level sources, the council member claims to have been asked, “What would it take to get your vote?”

The same council member was then offered the use of a venue for future fund-raising events, according to these sources.

KRIS 6 News has reached out to multiple members of the city council, who say they have had no similar conversations with any potential appointees to the port commission.

District 5 Councilman Gil Hernandez says he has made appointments to the Port Commission three times and they are often contentious appointments, with many people offering opinions and lobbying for who they believe should be appointed to the position.

He says he bases his decision on the answer to two questions. "Are they a person that has integrity and can they provide value to the port commission?"

This is a developing story, stay with KRIS 6 News for updates.