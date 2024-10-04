Texas Lone Star Card holders can get into the Texas State Aquarium for just $3

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — The Texas State Aquarium has announced new discounted rates for Coastal Bend residents who have Texas Lone Star Cards.

Between Oct. 1 and February 28th, Texas Lone Star Card holders of Nueces, Kleberg, San Patricio, and Aransas counties can visit the aquarium for just $3 per person. Each cardholder can buy up to four tickets at a discounted rate. Kids 2 and under are free and not included in the four-ticket limit. The Lone Star card cannot be used to pay for admission.

They'll have access to the animals, educational exhibits, and programs. Lone Star Days is a community program designed to give more people access to the Aquarium.

The Lone Star discount will be accepted from Oct. 1- Feb. 28, excluding blackout dates. The $3 admission will not be accepted on the following blackout dates:



Columbus Day (Monday, Oct. 14, 2024)

Veteran's Day (Monday, Nov. 11, 2024)

Thanksgiving Week (Saturday, Nov. 23- Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024)

December 2- December 7, 2024

Christmas Week (Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024 - Wed., Jan. 1, 2025)

Martin Luther King Jr. Day (Monday, Jan. 20, 2025)

President's Day (Monday, Feb. 17, 2025)

Those interested in taking advantage of the program must present a photo ID (Driver's License or State ID) that matches the name on the Lone Star Card. The zip code on the ID must be one of the following:

Nueces Co: 78330, 78339, 78343, 78347, 78351, 78373, 78380, 78401, 78402, 78403, 78404, 78405, 78406, 78407, 78408, 78409, 78410, 78411, 78412, 78413, 78414, 78415, 78416, 78417, 78418, 78419, 78426, 78427, 78460, 78463, 78465, 78466, 78467, 78468, 78469, 78470, 78471, 78472, 78473, 78474, 78475, 78476, 78477, 78478, 78480

Kleberg Co: 78636, 78364, 78379

San Patricio Co: 78335, 78336, 78352, 78359, 78362, 78368, 78370, 78374, 78387, 78390

Aransas Co: 78382, 78381, 78358

The Texas State Aquarium is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and the H.E.B. Splash Park is open Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Regular admission for adults (ages 13 and older) is $44.95. Admission for children 3 to 12 years of age runs $34.95. Tickets for Military and Seniors (ages 65 and older) go for $39.95.

