Texas lawmakers file bills to legalize sports gambling

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Not all of the action will be on the playing field this Super Bowl Sunday. According to the American Gambling Association, more than 50 million people will be betting on the big game.

Here in Texas, no one will be placing a bet legally, but lawmakers in Austin are considering bills that could change that.

People in states where sports betting is legal are expected to collect around 1 billion dollars on Super Bowl Sunday.

But, sports betting and gambling aren't legal in Texas, and some residents say -- the "Lone Star State" is missing out on a lot of revenue.

"It could help the public with education, especially with education, and it would give us senior citizens something to do besides go to other states where we're putting our money over there, and it's not worth it," said Dee.

Some lawmakers in Austin are pushing to legalize gambling and sports betting.

Fort Worth-area State Representative Charlie Geren filed legislation that would allow casino-style gambling in Texas.

This week Senator Juan "Chuy" Hinojosa announced he was joining another State Senator to sponsor a Senate Bill and a senate resolution that would legalize sports betting.

In a statement, Hinojosa said in part, "it's only right that we give Texans a voice on this important issue."

A survey by the University of Houston found 69% of Texans are in favor of allowing sports betting. 75% are on board with legalizing gambling at resort-style casinos, but there are some who disagree.

"No gambling," said Carolyn Suydam.

And there are others who are indifferent.

"I feel like we have so many other issues that need to be addressed right now; it's not even on my radar. I'd rather they fix our streets," said Heather Ashcraft.