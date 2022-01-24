Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush to make stop in Corpus Christi, Beeville

As part of his "Texas First Tour" Republican Texas Attorney General candidate George P. Bush will be making two stops in the Coastal Bend to engage with his supporters.

According to a release, the current Texas Land Commissioner will be stopping in Beeville and Corpus Christi on Jan. 25.

Bush will be holding two meet-and-greets at the following locations:

Beeville:

Time: 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Location: John W, Galloway Economic Development Center

120 N. Washington Street, Beeville, Texas 78102

Corpus Christi:

Time: 5 - 6 p.m.

Location: Rudy’s BBQ

6101 S Padre Island Dr, Corpus Christi, TX 78412



The release states he plans to "speak with patriots, law enforcement officers, border patrol agents, and religious and grassroots leaders on his plan to put the needs of our state first and fight back against federal overreach."

Bush announced he would challenge current Texas Attorney General, and fellow Republican Ken Paxton for the position in June 2021.