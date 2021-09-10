Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Texas Jazz Festival postponed until further notice

items.[0].image.alt
MGNONLINE
Jazz Festival
Posted at 11:33 PM, Sep 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-10 00:33:05-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It appears the the rise in COVID-19 cases has postponed an upcoming free musical festival.

The organizers with the Texas Jazz Festival announced on social media that they were postponing the event until further notice.

Texas Jazz Festival Society President Nick Martinez stated, "As a group, we've come to the realization that the wellbeing of the people (Volunteers, Band members, Security/CCPD, Vendors and most notably the public) is very important to us."

The festival has been rescheduled to take place in the early part of 2022.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education