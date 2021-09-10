Texas Jazz Festival postponed until further notice

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It appears the the rise in COVID-19 cases has postponed an upcoming free musical festival.

The organizers with the Texas Jazz Festival announced on social media that they were postponing the event until further notice.

Texas Jazz Festival Society President Nick Martinez stated, "As a group, we've come to the realization that the wellbeing of the people (Volunteers, Band members, Security/CCPD, Vendors and most notably the public) is very important to us."

The festival has been rescheduled to take place in the early part of 2022.

