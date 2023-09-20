Texas Department of Public Safety gives look inside crime lab unit

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety's Crime Lab Unit provides expert forensic laboratory services including scientific analysis, management of statewide technical programs, assistance with scientific investigations, and other related forensic services.

The agency serves 18 counties for DNA-related investigative research and 16 counties for drug cases.

On Wednesday, the crime lab opened its doors for tours to show evidence technicians examine criminal cases and bring improvements to the forensic science industry.

"We provide the research that we find to either the prosecutors or law enforcement agencies," Brian Nacu, the DPS Crime Laboratory Manager said, "Right now, all of our active DNA cases have a turnaround of 90 days; that's from the time the evidence comes into our doors to the time we release the report. Then in drugs, we're between 45 and 60 days."

For sexual assault cases, the crime lab examines the DNA of suspects and victims by using alternate light source technology. That process allows evidence, which cannot be seen with the naked eye, revealed and illuminated with the help of a reagent chemical.

The DNA evidence is then sent to the post-amplification room where copies are made of the specific sample.

In the lab's drug unit, they also identify certain substances that were involved in the criminal case. Having access to a crime lab that helps with cases statewide, allows for law enforcement to solve cases faster.

"The more resources that we have, those which we can devote to our local law enforcement officers, the better we can serve them," Nacu said, "We're turning around that evidence quicker, getting the answers to the questions that they’re asking and being able to provide reports and results to either law enforcement agencies or to the District Attorney’s Offices.”

Since 2022, the Texas Department of Public Safety's Crime Lab Unit has helped law enforcement solve at least 615 additional unsolved cases. DPS continues testing older sexual assault kits (SAKs) that previously were never submitted to a crime laboratory and were stored and untested across the state. As a result, DPS has completed 1,025 previous SAKs.

DPS added the lab's focus is not only to help solve crimes with different agencies but to prioritize the law and bring justice for those who are victims.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.