Texas Democrats gather in Corpus Christi as convention opens with optimism and calls for November victories

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Democratic Convention is officially underway in Corpus Christi, bringing thousands of delegates, activists, elected officials and candidates from across the state to the Hilliard Center for what party leaders describe as the largest Democratic gathering in the country. The three day event is expected to draw more than 5,000 attendees as Democrats prepare for the November general election.

Thursday served as the convention's opening day, with attendees checking in, participating in party meetings and gathering for an evening welcome concert featuring Tejano artist Bobby Pulido, who is also the Democratic nominee for Texas' 15th Congressional District. The concert followed a cultural celebration that welcomed visitors from across the state to Corpus Christi.

Throughout the day, excitement about the party's prospects in November was evident among attendees.

Texas Democrat Convention Day 1

"I'm here. I'm ready. Let's do it," attendee Sherry Doty said. "Blue waves coming. People are going to be surprised."

Another attendee, Monica Morgan, said she believes Texas Democrats have momentum heading into the fall election.

"I think we're going to shock the world in November because Texas is back," Morgan said.

While much of the attention is focused on statewide candidates and nationally known speakers, younger Democrats are also taking an active role throughout the convention.

One of those participants is 7 year old Cataleya Davis, who is scheduled to speak during Saturday's programming. She said she's motivated by issues she believes affect her generation and future voters, and has a very active Instagram page.

"It's about change and bringing people together," Davis said. "Better healthcare for everyone, people of color treated fairly, and the country should be more financially responsible."

The convention is designed to be more than a series of speeches. Delegates will spend the next several days participating in caucus meetings, committee sessions, platform discussions, grassroots organizing, training sessions and networking events aimed at preparing volunteers and candidates for the general election. Organizers say the gathering is an opportunity to unite Democrats from every region of Texas while finalizing party priorities ahead of November.

Friday is expected to be one of the convention's busiest days.

The schedule includes the Blue Wave Luncheon featuring Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, followed by the convention's general session where Democratic gubernatorial nominee Gina Hinojosa, U.S. Senate candidate James Talarico and U.S. Senator Cory Booker are all expected to address delegates.

Saturday's agenda shifts toward official party business, including platform, rules and resolutions committee meetings before additional general session programming wraps up the convention, with special guest Bernie Sanders.

KRIS 6 News will continue following the convention throughout the weekend, bringing coverage of the keynote speeches, reaction from local delegates and what the discussions could mean for Texas Democrats heading into the November election.

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