Texas bill aimed to notify tenants of potential flood risk goes into effect Jan.1

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — House Bill 531 is a new law going into effect Jan.1.

It will require landlords to notify tenants if there is a risk of flooding before signing a lease.

Corpus Christi District 4 Councilman Greg Smith said if the property is below the FEMA flood line, if it has been flooded once in the last five years or lives in the 100-year flood plain, the landlord has to give you a written notification that your potential home could be at risk of flooding.

"There is always a possibility for flooding, and renters' insurance does not cover flood damage," he said. "We have people moving in an area subject to flooding, and they don't know so this requires some notification."

Smith said there are some properties on Mustang Island that experienced some major flooding when Hurricane Harvey hit four years ago. He said now people who are considering leasing in the area will have to be notified of that flooding event.

This new law will only apply to those who are going to sign a lease on Jan. 1 and after.

