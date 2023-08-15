Texas A&M University - Kingsville offering students a chance to finish degree

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas A&M University - Kingsville has designed a program that will help students who may have not finished college graduate with their degree.

The Javelina Relight Program launched in June 2022 when TAMUK President Robert Vela Jr. announced it at his inauguration.

“It was a concern for me because obviously they left us without a degree and we all know how important that degree is despite the fact that you may have a great job," he said.

When he joined TAMUK, Vela said he noticed data that showed between 700-1,000 students were leaving without actually finishing. He said that he knows people have priorities, other jobs and family that may cause them to put their education on hold.

However, he doesn't want those obstacles to determine someone's future.

Since it's beginning, the program has helped about 60 students.

Those who are interested in taking part in the program must be returning undergraduate students in good academic standing with 90 or more credits completed towards a degree. Within the program, students will receive hands on assistance with state-funded scholarship opportunities, academic counseling and event a chance to change their major.

In 2019, the university began offering a general studies major, where students can choose an emphasis in two major programs.

For students whose education was delayed because they changed majors, the university said the program may also help them graduate sooner with a more specified major.

Sari Flores is currently in the Javelina Relight Program right now and has been working towards this goal since 2005. Despite life getting int he way, she's dedicated more than ever to show her family what success looks like.

"I want to see my kids be proud of me," Flores said. "I want to see them see me walk across the stage and say 'Hey, mom did it.' 'She finally did it.' That's always been my driving force behind it."

Etta Enow is a recent graduate of the Javelina Relight Program. She's now pursuing a career in Communications. She started her undergraduate journey in 2014, but couldn't finish for many reasons, including being able to afford school.

That all changed last week when she graduated and walked across the stage with her degree.

Now, Enow said she's ready to take on the world and encourage others to do the same.

"It's not how you start, it's how you finish because my start was very rocky and it was very bumpy. But we got through the ride and now I finished, I am blessed, I am educated and the future is mine," Enow said.

So far, at least 15 students graduated in summer 2023 and 27 students are expected to walk the stage this December.

To learn more about the Javelina Relight Program, contact John Carrillo, TAMUK Executive Director of Student Completion and Community College Relations or check out their website.

