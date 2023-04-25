Texas A&M University - Kingsville hosts annual Agricultural Mechanics show

The Department of Agriculture, Agribusiness and Environmental Sciences at Texas A&M University - Kingsville (TAMUK) hosted their annual Agricultural Mechanics Show today, along university boulevard.

With over 118 projects, this is TAMUK's biggest show yet. Students from 42 schools and 25 different counties have made their way to Kingsville to showcase the projects they've been working on all year. This event highlights work in crafting barbecue pits, trailers, restored tractors and a variety of recreational projects.

The event is organized by Dr. Steven “Boot” Chumbley, associate professor of agricultural education and mechanics.

"We're extremely proud of this show growing to the size it has. When we first started about 8 years ago, we had 30 projects, now we're at 118," Chumbley said.

Over 50 undergraduate students from TAMUK volunteered at this event, and some alumni returned to judge the projects. This is the last show of the season. The event ended today at noon with judges selecting a class winner, division winner and overall grand champion.