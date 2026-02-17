Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi celebrates Fat Tuesday with campus Mardi Gras festivities

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi students celebrated Fat Tuesday in style with a campus-wide Mardi Gras celebration featuring traditional food and live entertainment.

Islander Dining hosted a shrimp boil as part of its Mardi Gras celebration at the Islander Dining Hall. Students enjoyed the festive atmosphere with traditional Mardi Gras food and a live jazz performance outside the dining hall.

The event gave students a taste of New Orleans culture right on campus as they celebrated the final day before Lent begins.

