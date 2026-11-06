Texas A&M offers free diabetes screenings during November

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — During November, Diabetes Awareness Month, Texas A&M Healthy South Texas is offering free screenings to help community members check their blood sugar levels and identify potential signs of diabetes.

The free screenings are available every Friday throughout November, including for people who may not be experiencing symptoms.

“You can walk around without knowing whether you have diabetes or not,” said Sandra Garcia, program manager with Texas A&M’s Medication Assistance Program.

“We’re doing the screenings every Friday in November, and people can come in. Everything is free to come and get your blood sugar checked.”

For Maria Meza, knowing her numbers became an important part of taking care of her health after she was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes about three years ago.

Meza said the diagnosis led her to become more physically active and make changes to her diet.

“I try to exercise more often, and I also changed the way I eat,” Meza said. “I try to eat healthier, more vegetables, more fruits, fewer sweets and just eat a little better.”

In addition to screenings, the program teaches participants how to make healthier choices without necessarily eliminating the foods they enjoy.

“It’s not that we can’t eat certain things, but that we need to know how to eat them in portions that are appropriate for our bodies,” Meza said.

Garcia said portion control is especially important and pointed to foods commonly found in many Hispanic households, including tortillas, rice and beans. She said some people may be living with high blood sugar without realizing it.

Some warning signs that may go unnoticed include persistent thirst, feeling hungry again shortly after eating and changes in vision, Garcia said.

The program also provides education on nutrition and physical activity. Garcia recommends starting with small changes, such as walking regularly and learning how to manage portion sizes.

For Meza, a simple screening can be the first step toward better health.

“I know the little finger prick doesn’t hurt, and it’s going to give me the results I want so I can live better,” Meza said.

Although the awareness campaign takes place during November, the program says people can continue to request diabetes testing after the month ends.

The Healthy South Texas offices are located at 4215 South Staples St., near Everhart Road in Corpus Christi. To schedule an appointment, call 866-524-1408.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!