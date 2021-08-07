Texas A&M-Kingsville holds summer commencement

KINGSVILLE, Texas — Texas A&M University-Kingsville students walked the stage Friday night for their summer commencement.

Students from the College of Education and Human Performance and Frank H. Dotterweich College of Engineering walked the stage Friday 7 p.m..

There were 340 prospective graduates that received degrees in three separate ceremonies that were set up to allow for social distancing.

Of the graduates, 159 received bachelor’s degrees, 166 received master’s degrees and 15 received doctoral degrees.

Students from the College of Arts and Sciences received their degrees at the 9 a.m. ceremony, followed by the Dick and Mary Lewis Kleberg College of Agriculture and Natural Resources and the College of Business Administration at 2 p.m.

