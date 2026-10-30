Texas A&M Health invites Coastal Bend community to run against diabetes at annual 5K

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas A&M Health will host its fifth annual “Keeping Diabetes at Bay” 5K run and walk on Saturday, Nov. 14, at Water’s Edge Park, bringing families together to promote physical activity and raise awareness about diabetes prevention and management.

The event begins at 7:30 a.m. and is open to people of all ages and fitness levels. Organizers say participants can run, walk or simply come out to support the cause.

Gigi Glogovac, youth program manager at the Texas A&M Coastal Bend Health Education Center, said physical activity can play an important role in reducing some diabetes risk factors.

“Not all diabetes is preventable, but a lot of it we can prevent,” Glogovac said. She added that physical activity can help lower blood sugar while also improving stress levels, self-esteem and sleep.

Participation in the event has grown significantly since its first year. Glogovac said the 5K started with about 20 participants. Last year, more than 300 people took part, and organizers expect that number to continue growing.

This year's event falls on World Diabetes Day, observed Nov. 14, while November is also Diabetes Awareness Month.

All proceeds from the event will support the center’s free diabetes education classes, including glucometers, educational materials and resources used to provide those classes.

Texas A&M Health

Advance registration is $25, while same-day registration is $35.

The 5K begins at 7:30 a.m. at Water’s Edge Park, 602 Shoreline Blvd. in Corpus Christi. Organizers encourage participants to arrive early.

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