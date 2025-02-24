Texas A&M - Corpus Christi students do their part to keep their campus clean

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Dozens of Texas A&M Corpus Christi students were out on campus Sunday, Feb. 23 for the Islander Clean event to make sure their campus looks clean for guests.

This event is in preparation for Texas A&M Corpus Christi to host their homecoming week events.

In total more than 70 students split up into groups across campus and spent their morning picking up trash and other items so the campus gives a good impression for anyone who visits.

"I love my campus and I want it to be presentable for any alumni, students or prospective students who are coming here to tour," Texas A&M Corpus Christi Student Yanet Vazquez said.

As for homecoming week there are a few events scheduled including Anchors Away on Tuesday, Feb. 25, a faculty staff basketball game on Feb. 26, and a tailgate on Saturday, March 1.